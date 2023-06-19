BCS Wealth Management Sells 1,640 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PJUN stock opened at $31.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $370.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.