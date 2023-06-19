BCS Wealth Management Sells 4,190 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

BCS Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,560,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 504,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 351,790 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 101,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 90,345 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance
Shares of PMAY opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
