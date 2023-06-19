Beldex Price Up 11.4% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Beldex has a market cap of $284.60 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0534 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,731.07 or 0.06469929 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00042785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00032148 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00016641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00014679 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000434 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,802,374 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,202,381 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

