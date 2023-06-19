Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. owned 0.06% of Perrigo worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 1,364.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PRGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perrigo Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,559.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Perrigo news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,381. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,559.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.40. 1,461,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,678. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 0.80. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.54%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

See Also

