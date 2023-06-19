Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises approximately 2.1% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 11,443.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $138,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,740,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,679,288. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

