Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $890,000 in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. owned 0.11% of Standard Motor Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth about $944,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 26,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMP traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,540. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.08. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $800.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.90 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

Insider Activity at Standard Motor Products

In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $92,845.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,910.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.