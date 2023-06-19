Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 8,770 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,770 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for about 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HIG stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,609,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.