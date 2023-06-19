Berenberg Bank Cuts Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Price Target to GBX 6,600

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 8,000 ($100.10) to GBX 6,600 ($82.58) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

COIHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($85.09) to GBX 5,600 ($70.07) in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,700 ($96.35) to GBX 7,100 ($88.84) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Croda International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Croda International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09. Croda International has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $46.94.

Croda International Increases Dividend

Croda International Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.3193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties. The Consumer Care segment offers specialty sustainable skin care, hair care, and solar protection ingredients.

