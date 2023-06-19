Berenberg Bank Increases SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Price Target to GBX 320

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 320 ($4.00) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 325 ($4.07) to GBX 340 ($4.25) in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

SSP Group Stock Performance

Shares of SSPPF stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. SSP Group has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

