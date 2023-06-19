Birch Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,134 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 177.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLT opened at $243.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.62. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $246.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

