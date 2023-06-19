Birch Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Birch Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 1.1% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,111,000 after buying an additional 800,108 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $727,713,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after buying an additional 3,846,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,132,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,168,000 after buying an additional 38,281 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock opened at $118.95 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.09. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

