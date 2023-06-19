Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 33.5% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 33.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $14.49 million and approximately $922,536.29 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00106089 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00051807 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00032807 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017051 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003769 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 190.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.