Bitcoin Diamond Trading Down 40% Over Last 7 Days (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 40% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $13.49 million and $1.11 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00105545 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00050906 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00031861 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00017509 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003667 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

