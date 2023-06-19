Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00097591 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00041080 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00023048 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000858 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

