BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Bought by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CII. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CII opened at $18.52 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $20.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

