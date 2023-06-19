Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,480,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 20,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BXMT. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,101.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,795.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,367. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 31,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation now owns 282,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 174,750 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $20.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 163.16%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.