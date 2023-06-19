BNB (BNB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $358.21 Million

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $242.55 or 0.00905808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $37.80 billion and $358.21 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,853,176 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,853,306.39273763. The last known price of BNB is 243.04498715 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1462 active market(s) with $367,535,286.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
