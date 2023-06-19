BNB (BNB) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $37.53 billion and approximately $368.41 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BNB has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $240.78 or 0.00903877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,853,197 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

