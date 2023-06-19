BNB (BNB) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $37.53 billion and approximately $368.41 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BNB has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $240.78 or 0.00903877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,853,197 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BNB
