Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bright Health Group from $80.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.25.
Bright Health Group Trading Down 2.9 %
BHG opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $90.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.42. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $171.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bright Health Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 211,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Bright Health Group by 110.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bright Health Group by 393.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.
About Bright Health Group
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.
