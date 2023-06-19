Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Short Interest Update

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,609,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after acquiring an additional 102,122 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,069,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,852,000 after acquiring an additional 940,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.39. 980,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,783. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $42.50 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.