Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EAT. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 51job restated a reiterates rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.70.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $36.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.37.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,069,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,852,000 after buying an additional 940,888 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after buying an additional 733,782 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,817,000 after buying an additional 642,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $12,182,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth $9,113,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

