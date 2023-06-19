Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Short Interest Down 12.3% in May

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,840,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the May 15th total of 21,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 193.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,214,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,058 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,080,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,077.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,095 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.16. 19,394,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,125,685. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $138.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.