Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Short Interest Down 12.3% in May

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,840,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the May 15th total of 21,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:BMY traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.16. 19,394,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,125,685. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $138.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
