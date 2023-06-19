Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lessened by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 4.3% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

AVGO stock traded down $15.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $868.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,829,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,599. The company has a market cap of $358.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $697.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $627.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.