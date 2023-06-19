Brokerages Set Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Price Target at $21.75

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Faurecia S.E. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Faurecia S.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Faurecia S.E. Price Performance

Faurecia S.E. stock opened at $24.37 on Monday. Faurecia S.E. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03.

Faurecia S.E. Company Profile

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility and Clarion Electronics. The Seating segment designs and manufactures complete vehicle seats, seating frames and adjustment mechanisms.

