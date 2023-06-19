Brokerages Set SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) PT at $68.00

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SSAB AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $3.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.32.

SSAB AB (publ) Increases Dividend

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a positive return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2993 per share. This represents a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This is a boost from SSAB AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.20. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.57%.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

