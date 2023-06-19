Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

D traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.33. 9,868,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,604. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

