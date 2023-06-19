BTIG Research Cuts Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target to $30.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSTL. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

CSTL stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $36.10.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.30). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $42.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $52,960.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,946.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $52,960.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,946.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $228,042.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,733 shares of company stock valued at $939,693. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 561.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 827.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

