Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 120.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.0 %

SCHW stock opened at $54.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.31.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.