Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,861,000 after purchasing an additional 193,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,312,000 after purchasing an additional 874,131 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.83. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

