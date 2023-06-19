Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 148 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $111.68 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.50. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.