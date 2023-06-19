Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 651 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.4% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $187,599,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $431.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.02 and a 200 day moving average of $336.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $448.65. The firm has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Barclays upped their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.22.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

