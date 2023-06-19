BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Short Interest Down 10.9% in May

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the May 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 542,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 2,280.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,142,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,735. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.81.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.41 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.