Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cabot in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.75.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of CBT opened at $68.55 on Friday. Cabot has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Cabot Increases Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 1,005.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Cabot by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

