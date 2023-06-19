Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Short Interest Update

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,700 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 607,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cadre Stock Performance

Cadre stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 250,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. Cadre has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $785.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Cadre had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $111.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cadre will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

CDRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cadre from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cadre from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Cadre from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cadre by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadre during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Cadre by 18.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

