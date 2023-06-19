Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 775,800 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 705,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Caesarstone Price Performance

Shares of Caesarstone stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.70. 196,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $150.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesarstone

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Caesarstone from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Caesarstone from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Caesarstone by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Caesarstone by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Caesarstone in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Caesarstone by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Caesarstone in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

(Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.