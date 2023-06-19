Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 70 ($0.88) target price on the stock.

Chaarat Gold Stock Performance

LON CGH opened at GBX 9.78 ($0.12) on Thursday. Chaarat Gold has a one year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 16.40 ($0.21). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Chaarat Gold Company Profile

Further Reading

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

