Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 70 ($0.88) target price on the stock.
Chaarat Gold Stock Performance
LON CGH opened at GBX 9.78 ($0.12) on Thursday. Chaarat Gold has a one year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 16.40 ($0.21). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.39.
Chaarat Gold Company Profile
