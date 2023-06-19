Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “C$7.50” Price Target for Karora Resources (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) received a C$7.50 target price from research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.76% from the stock’s current price.

Karora Resources Stock Performance

KRR stock remained flat at C$4.58 during midday trading on Monday. 93,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,558. The company has a market capitalization of C$801.18 million, a P/E ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78. Karora Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.38 and a 12 month high of C$5.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.73.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.04). Karora Resources had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of C$96.81 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karora Resources will post 0.3302091 earnings per share for the current year.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

