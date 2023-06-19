CannabisCoin (CANN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.75

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $394,726.63 and approximately $2.75 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,944.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.51 or 0.00287658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.10 or 0.00516222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00057124 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.63 or 0.00395731 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003721 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

