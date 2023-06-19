Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $92.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.85. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

