Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.94 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $18,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 54,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $114.25 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $128.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.28.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

