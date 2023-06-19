Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $24.01 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,023 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $24,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $78.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.