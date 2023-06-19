Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $161.25 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $162.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.06 and a 200-day moving average of $154.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

