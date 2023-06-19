Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,547,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,911 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 9.6% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $327,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 70,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 80,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $51.38 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

