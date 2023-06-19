Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Short Interest Update

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the May 15th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Capri by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Capri by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,977,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,333. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Capri has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

