Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Tops $9.09 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Cardano has a total market cap of $9.09 billion and approximately $156.77 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.05 or 0.06460376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00042703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00031977 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,889,872,798 coins and its circulating supply is 34,925,059,712 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

