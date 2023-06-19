Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,364.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $86.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $65.26 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.59.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

