Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Up 7.8% in May

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,652. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $128.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.65. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.43.

Insider Activity

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Celanese by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

