Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Short Interest Up 8.7% in May

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Century Communities stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $69.67. 496,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $3,155,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,820.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $3,155,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,820.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 584.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Century Communities

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.