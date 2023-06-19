Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 565 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 565 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.42.

Adobe stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $495.18. 13,343,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.38. The company has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

