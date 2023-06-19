Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Buys 405 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,503. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average of $117.03. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

